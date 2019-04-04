NBA G League Playoff Glance

All Times EDT Single Elimination CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS Eastern Conference

Tuesday, March 26: Raptors 91, Grand Rapids 90, OT

Wednesday, March 27: Westchester 95, Windy City 82

Western Conference

Tuesday, March 26: Oklahoma City 118, Salt Lake 113

Wednesday, March 27: Memphis 122, Stockton 119

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS Eastern Conference

Friday, March 29: Long Island 110, Raptors 99

Friday, March 29: Lakeland 104, Westchester 91

Western Conference

Friday, March 29: Rio Grande Valley 135, Memphis 118

Friday, March 29: Santa Cruz 117, Oklahoma City 102

CONFERENCE FINALS Eastern Conference

Tuesday, April 2: Long Island 108, Lakeland 106, OT

Western Conference

Tuesday, April 2: Rio Grande Valley 144, Santa Cruz 125

FINALS (Best-of-3) Long Island vs. Rio Grande Valley

Sunday, April 7: Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9: Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 12: Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 8 p.m.

