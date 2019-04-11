NBA G League Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|Single Elimination
|CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS
|Eastern Conference
Tuesday, March 26: Raptors 91, Grand Rapids 90, OT
Wednesday, March 27: Westchester 95, Windy City 82
Tuesday, March 26: Oklahoma City 118, Salt Lake 113
Wednesday, March 27: Memphis 122, Stockton 119
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|Eastern Conference
Friday, March 29: Long Island 110, Raptors 99
Friday, March 29: Lakeland 104, Westchester 91
Friday, March 29: Rio Grande Valley 135, Memphis 118
Friday, March 29: Santa Cruz 117, Oklahoma City 102
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|Eastern Conference
Tuesday, April 2: Long Island 108, Lakeland 106, OT
Tuesday, April 2: Rio Grande Valley 144, Santa Cruz 125
|FINALS
|(Best-of-3)
|Long Island 1, Rio Grande Valley 1
Sunday, April 7: Long Island 117, Rio Grande Valley 107
Tuesday, April 9: Rio Grande Valley 127, Long Island 116
Friday, April 12: Rio Grande Valley at Long Island, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.