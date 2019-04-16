NBA Playoff Comebacks-Game

By The Associated Press

Some of the largest comebacks in NBA playoff history:

2019 First Round Game 2 L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131 (April 15)

Landry Shamet hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left as the Clippers climbed back from 31 points down to even their first-round playoff series in Oakland. Lou Williams tied the game on a jumper with 1:10 to play then Golden State’s Stephen Curry immediately answered. Williams scored again at 46 seconds and finished with 36 points. The Clippers outscored the Warriors 72-37 after trailing 94-63 with 7:37 remaining in the third quarter.

1989 Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 (May 14) L.A. Lakers 97, Seattle 95

James Worthy scored 12 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers overcame a 29-point first-half deficit to sweep their Western Conference semifinal series, four games to none. The Lakers scored only 12 points in the first quarter, were behind by 29 points twice early in the second quarter.

Advertisement

2012 First Round Game 1 L.A. Clippers 99, Memphis 98 (April 29)

Chris Paul hit a pair of free throws with 23.7 seconds left, and Los Angeles rallied from 27 down to beat Memphis. Nick Young scored 19 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers in the midst of the Clippers’ 26-1 run in the fourth quarter. The Clippers, trailing 85-64 after three quarters, matched the biggest fourth quarter playoff comeback in NBA Playoffs history.

2017 First Round Game 3 (April 20) Cleveland 119, Indiana 114

Cleveland set an NBA postseason record by erasing a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-114. The Cavaliers trailed by 26 in the first half and was still down 74-49 at halftime. The largest halftime deficit overcome to win a playoff game had been 21 points by Baltimore against Philadelphia in 1948.

2002 Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 (May 25) Boston 94, New Jersey 90

Boston overcame a 21-point New Jersey lead to start the fourth, outscoring the Nets 41-16 in the final period. Paul Pierce scored 19 points in the final period that led the biggest fourth quarter playoff comeback in NBA Playoffs history. The Nets largest lead was 26 in the game.

2017 Western Conference Finals Game 1 (May 14) Golden State 113, San Antonio 111

Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 40 points in the third quarter and hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining. The Warriors were down 25 midway in the second quarter and trailed 62-42 at halftime. Golden State went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter after San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard was lost to an ankle injury. Kevin Durant scored 10 straight points during a key fourth-quarter stretch on the way to 34 points. The largest comeback win of the regular-season season for Golden State was 22 points, to San Antonio.

2018 Western Conference First Round Game 5 (April 25) Oklahoma City 107, Utah 99

Russell Westbrook scored 45 points and Oklahoma City rallied from 25 points down in the second half to fight off elimination and beat Utah 107-99. Westbrook had 15 rebounds, seven assists and dropped 20 points in the third quarter as the Thunder went on a 32-7 run to tie the game at 78 entering the fourth quarter. Paul George added 34 points and eight rebounds.

2012 Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 (May 19) San Antonio 96, L.A. Clippers 86

Tim Duncan scored 19 points, helping engineer a 24-0 run in the third quarter after the Spurs trailed by 24 points earlier, and San Antonio defeated the Clippers to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The Clippers opened the game with a rush, outscoring the Spurs 33-11 while shooting 64 percent. Los Angeles ended the first quarter on a 20-2 run, including 14 in a row. The Spurs took their first lead during the 24-0 run on a fadeaway jumper by Duncan, who scored nine points in the outburst that put them ahead for good.

2002 Western Conference Finals Game 4 (May 26) L.A. Lakers 100, Sacramento 99

Sacramento outscored the Lakers 40-20 in the first and led by as much as 24 in the game. Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal of the Lakers missed their shots, and Sacramento center Vlade Divac tipped a rebound blindly away from the basket. The ball went toward Robert Horry, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

2008 NBA Finals Game 4 (June 12) Boston 97, L.A. Lakers 91

The Lakers had as much as a 24-point lead in the first half. Boston cut Los Angeles’ lead from 18 to 2 by outscoring the Lakers 31-15 in the third quarter. Ray Allen’s acrobatic lay in finished the comeback in the last 20 seconds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.