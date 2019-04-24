NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 4, Detroit 0

Sunday, April 14: Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86

Wednesday, April 17: Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99

Saturday, April 20: Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103

Monday, April 22: Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104

Toronto 4, Orlando 1

Saturday, April 13: Orlando 104, Toronto 101

Tuesday, April 16: Toronto 111, Orlando 82

Friday, April 19: Toronto 98, Orlando 93

Sunday, April 21: Toronto 107, Orlando 85

Tuesday, April 23: Toronto 115, Orlando 96

Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 1

Saturday, April 13: Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102

Monday, April 15: Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123

Thursday, April 18: Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115

Saturday, April 20: Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108

Tuesday, April 23: Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100

Boston 4, Indiana 0

Sunday, April 14: Boston 84, Indiana 74

Wednesday, April 17: Boston 99, Indiana 91

Friday, April 19: Boston 104, Indiana 96

Sunday, April 21: Boston 110, Indiana 106

Western Conference Golden State 3, L.A. Clippers 1

Saturday, April 13: Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104

Monday, April 15: L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131

Thursday, April 18: Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105

Sunday, April 21: Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105

Wednesday, April 24: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

x-Friday, April 26: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 or 10:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 28: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

Denver 3, San Antonio 2

Saturday, April 13: San Antonio 101, Denver 96

Tuesday, April 16: Denver 114, San Antonio 105

Thursday, April 18: San Antonio 118, Denver 108

Saturday, April 20: Denver 117, San Antonio 103

Tuesday, April 23: Denver 108, San Antonio 90

Thursday, April 25: Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 27: San Antonio at Denver, 10 p.m.

Portland 4, Oklahoma City 1

Sunday, April 14: Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99

Tuesday, April 16: Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94

Friday, April 19: Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108

Sunday, April 21: Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98

Tuesday, April 23: Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115

Houston 3, Utah 1

Sunday, April 14: Houston 122, Utah 90

Wednesday, April 17: Houston 118, Utah 98

Saturday, April 20: Houston 104, Utah 101

Monday, April 22: Utah 107, Houston 91

Wednesday, April 24: Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

x-Friday, April 26: Houston at Utah, 8 or 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 28: Utah at Houston, 3:30 or 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Milwaukee vs. Boston

Sunday, April 28: Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Remainder of schedule TBA

Toronto vs. Philadelphia

Saturday, April 27: Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 or 8 p.m.

Remainder of schedule TBA

