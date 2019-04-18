Listen Live Sports

NC Woman: Dog show reserved handicapped spaces for judges

April 18, 2019 2:45 am
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A disabled North Carolina woman says more than 20 handicapped parking spots near the Raleigh Kennel Club Dog Show were reserved for judges, forcing her to walk over a quarter mile.

Raina Jones tells WRAL-TV that trash bags covered the accessibility signs and notes labeled them for show judges. Jones says the judges were able-bodied and were missing handicapped parking tags.

She says she emailed the club and was told that the club couldn’t control if the other 50 or so handicapped spots were taken as parking is on a first-come, first-served basis. Jones says she also reached out to the National Kennel Club, which she says told her that it expects clubs to comply with the law.

Jones says she is “only handicapped whenever other people take away her accessibility.”

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

