NCAA Conference Records

April 4, 2019 5:58 pm
 
Through Sunday
Conference W L Pct.
Atlantic Coast (7) 13 6 .684
Southeastern (7) 12 6 .667
Big Ten (8) 13 7 .650
West Coast (2) 3 2 .600
Big 12 (6) 7 5 .583
Pac-12 (3) 4 3 .571
Ohio Valley (2) 2 2 .500
Atlantic Sun (1) 1 1 .500
Big West (1) 1 1 .500
Mid-American (1) 1 1 .500
Northeast (1) 1 1 .500
Southern (1) 1 1 .500
Summit League (1) 1 1 .500
American Athletic (4) 3 4 .429
Big East (4) 1 4 .200
America East (1) 0 1 .000
Big Sky (1) 0 1 .000
Big South (1) 0 1 .000
Colonial (1) 0 1 .000
Conference USA (1) 0 1 .000
Horizon (1) 0 1 .000
Ivy League (1) 0 1 .000
Metro Atlantic (1) 0 1 .000
Mid-Eastern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Missouri Valley (1) 0 1 .000
Patriot League (1) 0 1 .000
Southland (1) 0 1 .000
Southwestern Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Sun Belt (1) 0 1 .000
Western Athletic (1) 0 1 .000
Atlantic 10 (2) 0 2 .000
Mountain West (2) 0 2 .000

