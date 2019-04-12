NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

All Times EDT NORTHEAST REGIONAL At SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H. First Round Friday, March 29

UMass 4, Harvard 0

Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Championship Saturday, March 30

UMass 4, Notre Dame 0

WEST REGIONAL At Scheels Arena Fargo, N.D. First Round Friday, March 29

Denver 2, Ohio State 0

American International 2, St. Cloud State 1

Championship Saturday, March 30

Denver 3, American International 0

EAST REGIONAL At Dunkin’ Donuts Center Providence, R.I. First Round Saturday, March 30

Providence 6, Minnesota State Mankato 3

Cornell 5, Northeastern 1

Championship Sunday, March 31

Providence 4, Cornell 0

MIDWEST REGIONAL First Round At PPL Center Allentown, Pa. First Round Saturday, March 30

Minnesota Duluth 2, Bowling Green 1, OT

Quinnipiac 2, Arizona State 1

Championship Sunday, March 31

Minnesota Duluth 3, Quinnipiac 1

FROZEN FOUR At KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y. National Semifinals Thursday, April 11

Minnesota Duluth 4, Providence 1

UMass 4, Denver 3, OT

National Championship Saturday, April 13

Minnesota Duluth (28-11-2) vs. UMass (31-9-0), 8 p.m.

