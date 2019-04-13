NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|NORTHEAST REGIONAL
|At SNHU Arena
|Manchester, N.H.
|First Round
|Friday, March 29
UMass 4, Harvard 0
Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2, OT
|Championship
|Saturday, March 30
UMass 4, Notre Dame 0
|WEST REGIONAL
|At Scheels Arena
|Fargo, N.D.
|First Round
|Friday, March 29
Denver 2, Ohio State 0
American International 2, St. Cloud State 1
|Championship
|Saturday, March 30
Denver 3, American International 0
|EAST REGIONAL
|At Dunkin’ Donuts Center
|Providence, R.I.
|First Round
|Saturday, March 30
Providence 6, Minnesota State Mankato 3
Cornell 5, Northeastern 1
|Championship
|Sunday, March 31
Providence 4, Cornell 0
|MIDWEST REGIONAL
|First Round
|At PPL Center
|Allentown, Pa.
|First Round
|Saturday, March 30
Minnesota Duluth 2, Bowling Green 1, OT
Quinnipiac 2, Arizona State 1
|Championship
|Sunday, March 31
Minnesota Duluth 3, Quinnipiac 1
|FROZEN FOUR
|At KeyBank Center
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|National Semifinals
|Thursday, April 11
Minnesota Duluth 4, Providence 1
UMass 4, Denver 3, OT
|National Championship
|Saturday, April 13
Minnesota Duluth 3, UMass 0
