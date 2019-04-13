Listen Live Sports

NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

April 13, 2019 10:39 pm
 
All Times EDT
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
At SNHU Arena
Manchester, N.H.
First Round
Friday, March 29

UMass 4, Harvard 0

Notre Dame 3, Clarkson 2, OT

Championship
Saturday, March 30

UMass 4, Notre Dame 0

WEST REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 29

Denver 2, Ohio State 0

American International 2, St. Cloud State 1

Championship
Saturday, March 30

Denver 3, American International 0

EAST REGIONAL
At Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Providence, R.I.
First Round
Saturday, March 30

Providence 6, Minnesota State Mankato 3

Cornell 5, Northeastern 1

Championship
Sunday, March 31

Providence 4, Cornell 0

MIDWEST REGIONAL
First Round
At PPL Center
Allentown, Pa.
First Round
Saturday, March 30

Minnesota Duluth 2, Bowling Green 1, OT

Quinnipiac 2, Arizona State 1

Championship
Sunday, March 31

Minnesota Duluth 3, Quinnipiac 1

FROZEN FOUR
At KeyBank Center
Buffalo, N.Y.
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 11

Minnesota Duluth 4, Providence 1

UMass 4, Denver 3, OT

National Championship
Saturday, April 13

Minnesota Duluth 3, UMass 0

