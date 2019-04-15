NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the final 2018-19 NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota Duluth (50) 29-11-2 1000 2 2. UMass 31-10-0 941 4 3. Denver 24-12-5 868 6 4. Providence 24-12-6 819 11 5. St. Cloud State 30-6-3 813 1 6. Minnesota State 32-8-2 712 3 7. Quinnipiac 26-10-2 684 8 8. Cornell 21-11-4 602 10 9. Northeastern 27-11-1 564 5 10. Notre Dame 23-14-3 550 12 11. Clarkson 26-11-2 547 7 12. Ohio State 20-11-5 502 9 13. Bowling Green 25-11-5 365 15 14. Harvard 19-11-3 351 13 15. Arizona State 21-13-1 315 14 16. American International 23-17-1 291 18 17. Penn State 22-15-2 203 16 18. Western Michigan 21-15-1 162 17 19. UMass Lowell 19-13-5 70 19 20. Minnesota 18-16-4 42 — 20. North Dakota 18-17-2 42 20

Others receiving votes: Union 25, Lake Superior 25, Colorado College 3, Northern Michigan 2, Boston College 1, Brown 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.