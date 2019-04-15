NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the final 2018-19 NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota Duluth (50)
|29-11-2
|1000
|2
|2. UMass
|31-10-0
|941
|4
|3. Denver
|24-12-5
|868
|6
|4. Providence
|24-12-6
|819
|11
|5. St. Cloud State
|30-6-3
|813
|1
|6. Minnesota State
|32-8-2
|712
|3
|7. Quinnipiac
|26-10-2
|684
|8
|8. Cornell
|21-11-4
|602
|10
|9. Northeastern
|27-11-1
|564
|5
|10. Notre Dame
|23-14-3
|550
|12
|11. Clarkson
|26-11-2
|547
|7
|12. Ohio State
|20-11-5
|502
|9
|13. Bowling Green
|25-11-5
|365
|15
|14. Harvard
|19-11-3
|351
|13
|15. Arizona State
|21-13-1
|315
|14
|16. American International
|23-17-1
|291
|18
|17. Penn State
|22-15-2
|203
|16
|18. Western Michigan
|21-15-1
|162
|17
|19. UMass Lowell
|19-13-5
|70
|19
|20. Minnesota
|18-16-4
|42
|—
|20. North Dakota
|18-17-2
|42
|20
Others receiving votes: Union 25, Lake Superior 25, Colorado College 3, Northern Michigan 2, Boston College 1, Brown 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.