The Associated Press
 
NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

April 15, 2019 12:46 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the final 2018-19 NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota Duluth (50) 29-11-2 1000 2
2. UMass 31-10-0 941 4
3. Denver 24-12-5 868 6
4. Providence 24-12-6 819 11
5. St. Cloud State 30-6-3 813 1
6. Minnesota State 32-8-2 712 3
7. Quinnipiac 26-10-2 684 8
8. Cornell 21-11-4 602 10
9. Northeastern 27-11-1 564 5
10. Notre Dame 23-14-3 550 12
11. Clarkson 26-11-2 547 7
12. Ohio State 20-11-5 502 9
13. Bowling Green 25-11-5 365 15
14. Harvard 19-11-3 351 13
15. Arizona State 21-13-1 315 14
16. American International 23-17-1 291 18
17. Penn State 22-15-2 203 16
18. Western Michigan 21-15-1 162 17
19. UMass Lowell 19-13-5 70 19
20. Minnesota 18-16-4 42
20. North Dakota 18-17-2 42 20

Others receiving votes: Union 25, Lake Superior 25, Colorado College 3, Northern Michigan 2, Boston College 1, Brown 1.

