NCAA Most Women’s Championships

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
11 — Connecticut
8 — Tennessee
3 — Baylor
2 — Louisiana Tech
Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.
2 — Notre Dame
2 — Southern Cal
2 — Stanford
1 — Maryland
1 — North Carolina
1 — Old Dominion
1 — Purdue
1 — South Carolina
1 — Texas
1 — Texas A&M
1 — Texas Tech
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.