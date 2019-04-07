Listen Live Sports

NCAA Most Women’s Championships

April 7, 2019 8:16 pm
 
11 — Connecticut

8 — Tennessee

3 — Baylor

2 — Louisiana Tech

2 — Notre Dame

2 — Southern Cal

2 — Stanford

1 — Maryland

1 — North Carolina

1 — Old Dominion

1 — Purdue

1 — South Carolina

1 — Texas

1 — Texas A&M

1 — Texas Tech

