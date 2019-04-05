NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT GREENSBORO REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 22 At Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina 74, Belmont 52

Florida State 70, Bucknell 67

At Iowa City

Iowa 66, Mercer 61

Missouri 77, Drake 76, OT

Saturday, March 23 At Waco, Texas

California 92, North Carolina 72

Baylor 95, Abilene Christian 38

At Raleigh, N.C.

Kentucky 82, Princeton 77

N.C. State 63, Maine 51

Second Round Sunday, March 24 At Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina 72, Florida State 64

At Iowa City

Iowa 68, Missouri 52

Monday, March 25 At Waco, Texas

Baylor 102, California 63

At Raleigh, N.C.

N.C. State 72, Kentucky 57

Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 30 At Greensboro, N.C.

Iowa 79, N.C. State 61

Baylor 93, South Carolina 68

Regional Championship Monday, April 1 At Greensboro, N.C.

Baylor 85, Iowa 53

PORTLAND REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 22 At Starkville, Miss.

Clemson 79, South Dakota 66

Mississippi State 103, Southern University 46

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona State 60, UCF 45

Miami 69, Florida Gulf Coast 62

At Eugene, Ore.

Indiana 69, Texas 65

Oregon 78, Portland State 40

Saturday, March 23 At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota State 76, Quinnipiac 65

Syracuse 70, Fordham 49

Second Round Sunday, March 24 At Starkville, Miss.

Mississippi State 85, Clemson 61

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona State 57, Miami 55

At Eugene, Ore.

Oregon 91, Indiana 68

Monday, March 25 At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota State 75, Syracuse 64

Regional Semifinals Friday, March 29 At Portland, Ore.

Mississippi State 76, Arizona State 53

Oregon 63, South Dakota State 53

Regional Championship Sunday, March 31 At Portland, Ore.

Oregon 88, Mississippi State 84

CHICAGO REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 22 College Station, Texas

Marquette 58, Rice 54, OT

Texas A&M 84, Wright State 61

Saturday, March 23 At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame 92, Bethune-Cookman 50

Michigan State 88, Central Michigan 87

At Ames, Iowa

Missouri State 89, DePaul 78

Iowa State 97, New Mexico State 61

At Stanford, Calif.

BYU 73, Auburn 64

Stanford 79, UC Davis 54

Second Round Sunday, March 24 College Station, Texas

Texas A&M 78, Marquette 76

Monday, March 25 At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame 91, Michigan State 63

At Ames, Iowa

Missouri State 69, Iowa State 60

At Stanford, Calif.

Stanford 72, BYU 63

Regional Semifinals Saturday, March 30 At Chicago

Notre Dame 87, Texas A&M 80

Stanford 55, Missouri State 46

Regional Championship Monday, April 1 At Chicago

Notre Dame 84, Stanford 68

ALBANY REGIONAL First Round Friday, March 22 At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville 69, Robert Morris 34

Michigan 84, Kansas State 54

At Storrs, Conn.

Buffalo 82, Rutgers 71

UConn 110, Towson 61

Saturday, March 23 At Corvallis, Ore.

Gonzaga 68, Little Rock 51

Oregon State 80, Boise State 75, OT

At College Park, Md.

Maryland 73, Radford 51

UCLA 89, Tennessee 77

Second Round Sunday, March 24 At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville 71, Michigan 50

At Storrs, Conn.

UConn 84, Buffalo 72

Monday, March 25 At Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon State 76, Gonzaga 70

At College Park, Md.

UCLA 85, Maryland 80

Regional Semifinals Friday, March 29 At Albany, N.Y.

UConn 69, UCLA 61

Louisville 61, Oregon State 44

Regional Championship Sunday, March 31 At Albany, N.Y.

UConn 80, Louisville 73

FINAL FOUR At Tampa, Fla. National Semifinals Friday, April 5

Baylor 72, Oregon 67

UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 9:30 p.m.

National Championship Sunday, April 7

Baylor (36-1) vs. UConn-Notre Dame winner, 6 p.m.

