The Associated Press
 
Nets-76ers, Box

April 13, 2019 5:24 pm
 
BROOKLYN (111)

Carroll 3-10 4-4 11, Kurucs 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 1-4 0-0 2, Russell 10-25 4-5 26, J.Harris 5-7 0-0 13, Dudley 0-2 4-4 4, Graham 0-1 2-2 2, Davis 5-7 2-2 12, Dinwiddie 6-14 4-5 18, LeVert 8-18 4-4 23. Totals 38-88 24-26 111.

PHILADELPHIA (102)

Butler 11-22 13-15 36, T.Harris 2-7 0-0 4, Embiid 5-15 12-18 22, B.Simmons 4-9 1-5 9, Redick 2-7 0-0 5, Scott 1-8 0-0 3, Bolden 1-2 0-0 2, Marjanovic 5-7 3-4 13, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, J.Simmons 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-86 29-42 102.

Brooklyn 31 31 31 18—111
Philadelphia 22 32 28 20—102

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-26 (LeVert 3-3, J.Harris 3-4, Dinwiddie 2-5, Russell 2-6, Carroll 1-5, Graham 0-1, Dudley 0-2), Philadelphia 3-25 (Butler 1-3, Redick 1-4, Scott 1-8, Bolden 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2, T.Harris 0-2, Embiid 0-5). Fouled Out_Redick. Rebounds_Brooklyn 45 (Davis 16), Philadelphia 50 (Embiid 15). Assists_Brooklyn 15 (Russell, Dudley 4), Philadelphia 20 (T.Harris 6). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 27, Philadelphia 24. Technicals_Embiid. A_20,437 (20,478).

