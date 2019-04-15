Nets-76ers, Box

BROOKLYN (123)

Carroll 2-7 0-0 6, Kurucs 3-7 2-2 8, Allen 3-4 3-4 9, Russell 6-16 1-1 16, J.Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Graham 2-4 1-4 5, Hollis-Jefferson 5-10 5-6 15, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Napier 4-6 3-4 13, Dinwiddie 8-16 0-1 19, LeVert 3-8 5-5 13, Musa 2-2 0-0 4, Pinson 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 43-90 22-29 123.

PHILADELPHIA (145)

Butler 3-10 1-2 7, T.Harris 5-12 7-7 19, Embiid 8-12 7-8 23, B.Simmons 8-12 2-4 18, Redick 7-12 1-1 17, Ennis III 2-2 2-2 6, Bolden 0-2 1-2 1, Scott 5-7 2-2 15, Monroe 2-3 0-0 5, Marjanovic 8-14 0-0 16, McConnell 4-5 0-0 8, Korkmaz 2-4 2-2 7, J.Simmons 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 55-98 26-32 145.

Brooklyn 28 36 23 36—123 Philadelphia 34 31 51 29—145

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 15-36 (Pinson 3-4, Russell 3-7, Dinwiddie 3-7, Napier 2-3, LeVert 2-4, Carroll 2-5, J.Harris 0-2, Graham 0-2, Kurucs 0-2), Philadelphia 9-23 (Scott 3-5, T.Harris 2-4, Redick 2-5, Monroe 1-2, Korkmaz 1-2, Butler 0-1, Bolden 0-2, J.Simmons 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 32 (Allen 6), Philadelphia 49 (B.Simmons, Embiid 10). Assists_Brooklyn 20 (Allen 4), Philadelphia 29 (B.Simmons 12). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 24, Philadelphia 23. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second), Redick. A_20,591 (20,478).

