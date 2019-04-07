Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets-Pacers, Box

April 7, 2019 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BROOKLYN (108)

Carroll 2-7 0-0 4, Kurucs 2-10 0-0 4, Allen 6-10 0-0 12, Russell 7-15 5-5 20, Harris 7-11 1-2 19, Graham 3-4 0-0 9, Dudley 2-6 0-0 6, Davis 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 3-8 5-5 12, LeVert 7-16 4-6 18. Totals 40-88 17-22 108.

INDIANA (96)

Bogdanovic 5-11 1-2 13, Young 8-10 0-1 16, Turner 2-5 0-0 6, Collison 2-12 0-0 4, Matthews 1-3 0-0 3, McDermott 2-7 2-2 7, Sabonis 8-12 1-2 17, Leaf 3-4 0-0 6, O’Quinn 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 5-9 0-0 12, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 4-7 96.

Brooklyn 31 21 30 26—108
Indiana 25 19 25 27— 96

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-36 (Harris 4-7, Graham 3-4, Dudley 2-6, Russell 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-6, Allen 0-1, Kurucs 0-2, LeVert 0-3, Carroll 0-3), Indiana 10-27 (Turner 2-3, Joseph 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-4, Holiday 2-4, Matthews 1-3, McDermott 1-4, O’Quinn 0-1, Collison 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 52 (Allen 8), Indiana 33 (Sabonis 12). Assists_Brooklyn 23 (Dinwiddie, Russell 6), Indiana 27 (Holiday 7). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 13, Indiana 18. A_16,197 (20,000).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.