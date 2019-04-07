Nets-Pacers, Box

BROOKLYN (108)

Carroll 2-7 0-0 4, Kurucs 2-10 0-0 4, Allen 6-10 0-0 12, Russell 7-15 5-5 20, Harris 7-11 1-2 19, Graham 3-4 0-0 9, Dudley 2-6 0-0 6, Davis 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 3-8 5-5 12, LeVert 7-16 4-6 18. Totals 40-88 17-22 108.

INDIANA (96)

Bogdanovic 5-11 1-2 13, Young 8-10 0-1 16, Turner 2-5 0-0 6, Collison 2-12 0-0 4, Matthews 1-3 0-0 3, McDermott 2-7 2-2 7, Sabonis 8-12 1-2 17, Leaf 3-4 0-0 6, O’Quinn 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 5-9 0-0 12, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 4-7 96.

Brooklyn 31 21 30 26—108 Indiana 25 19 25 27— 96

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-36 (Harris 4-7, Graham 3-4, Dudley 2-6, Russell 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-6, Allen 0-1, Kurucs 0-2, LeVert 0-3, Carroll 0-3), Indiana 10-27 (Turner 2-3, Joseph 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-4, Holiday 2-4, Matthews 1-3, McDermott 1-4, O’Quinn 0-1, Collison 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 52 (Allen 8), Indiana 33 (Sabonis 12). Assists_Brooklyn 23 (Dinwiddie, Russell 6), Indiana 27 (Holiday 7). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 13, Indiana 18. A_16,197 (20,000).

