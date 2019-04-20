Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Newcastle beats Southampton, virtually sure of EPL survival

April 20, 2019 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Ayoze Perez’s hat trick all but guaranteed Premier League safety for Newcastle by securing a 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

The Spaniard scored twice in four minutes in the first half before a Southampton fightback inspired by changes at halftime.

One of the newcomers, Mario Lemina, pulled one back in the 59th minute before Perez netted his 11th goal of the season in the 86th.

Newcastle is 10 points clear of Cardiff in the relegation zone after a sixth win in the last seven home games in the league.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.