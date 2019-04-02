Neymar to resume training with PSG

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Brazil star Neymar will resume training on Wednesday after he was sidelined for more than two months with a foot injury.

PSG said in a statement late Tuesday that Neymar, who was injured playing against Strasbourg in a French Cup game in late January with a recurrence of a fifth metatarsal injury he sustained one year earlier, will return as planned for “on-pitch tests.”

“A full medical and radiological assessment will be carried out by club’s specialists in two weeks,” PSG said.

According to L’Equipe newspaper, the Brazil star is hopeful of returning for the French Cup final at the end of April if PSG advances.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Neymar also appeared in a video published by his country’s far-right president where he promises to visit Israel.

Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro put the video on Twitter during his visit to Israel on Tuesday. Bolsonaro speaks into the camera, flanked by Israeli Prime-Minister Benjamin Netanhayu, before Neymar is shown sitting on a sofa and sending a message to the duo.

“Hello Bibi and Bolsonaro. Thanks for inviting us. Israel, we are coming,” Neymar said.

Two-time surfing world champion Gabriel Medina, one of Neymar’s closest friends, also promised to visit.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.