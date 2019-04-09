Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL and players’ union reps meet about labor agreement

April 9, 2019 6:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Representatives of the NFL and the players’ union met Tuesday for initial talks regarding a new labor agreement.

The current 10-year collective bargaining agreement runs out after the 2020 season. It was reached following a four-month lockout of the players in 2011.

“Today, the members of the NFL’s management council and the NFLPA’s executive committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement,” both sides said in a statement. “The league and the union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA executive committee and player representatives.”

League revenues have increased substantially under this CBA, but negotiations are expected to be lengthy before reaching another deal.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.