The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NFL Calendar

April 12, 2019 12:09 pm
 
April 15 — Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workouts.

April 25-27 — NFL draft, Nashville, Tenn.

May 3-6 or May 10-13 — Teams may hold rookie minicamps.

May 20-22 — Spring League Meeting, Key Biscayne, Fla.

Aug. 1 — Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8-10 — First preseason weekend.

Aug. 31 — Cutdown to 53-player roster.

Sept. 5 — Regular season begins.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

