Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Calendar

April 27, 2019 9:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

April 25-27 — NFL draft, Nashville, Tenn.

May 3-6 or May 10-13 — Teams may hold rookie minicamps.

May 20-22 — Spring League Meeting, Key Biscayne, Fla.

Aug. 1 — Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Advertisement

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8-10 — First preseason weekend.

Aug. 31 — Cutdown to 53-player roster.

Sept. 5 — Regular season begins.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.