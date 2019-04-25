NFL Draft-Most No. 1 Overall Pick Colleges

Auburn (5)

2011: Cam Newton, QB (Carolina)

1988: Aundray Bruce, LB (Atlanta)

1986: Bo Jackson, RB (Tampa Bay)

1965: Tucker Frederickson, RB (N.Y. Giants)

1961: Ken Rice, G (Buffalo)

Notre Dame (5)

1973: Walt Patulski, DE (Buffalo)

1957: Paul Hornung, HB (Green Bay)

1950: Leon Hart, E (Detroit)

1946: Frank Dancewicz, QB (Boston Yanks)

1944: Angelo Bertelli, QB (Boston Yanks)

Southern Cal (5)

2003: Carson Palmer, QB (Cincinnati)

1996: Keyshawn Johnson, WR (N.Y. Jets)

1977: Ricky Bell, RB (Tampa Bay)

1969: O.J. Simpson, RB (Buffalo)

1968: Ron Yary, T (Minnesota)

Oklahoma

2019: Kyler Murray, QB (Arizona)

2018: Baker Mayfield, QB (Cleveland)

2010: Sam Bradford, QB (St. Louis)

1980: Billy Sims, RB (Detroit)

1976: Lee Roy Selmon, DE (Tampa Bay)

