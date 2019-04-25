NFL Draft-Most No. 1 Overall Pick Colleges

2011: Cam Newton, QB (Carolina)
1988: Aundray Bruce, LB (Atlanta)
1986: Bo Jackson, RB (Tampa Bay)
1965: Tucker Frederickson, RB (N.Y. Giants)
1961: Ken Rice, G (Buffalo)
1973: Walt Patulski, DE (Buffalo)
1957: Paul Hornung, HB (Green Bay)
1950: Leon Hart, E (Detroit)
1946: Frank Dancewicz, QB (Boston Yanks)
1944: Angelo Bertelli, QB (Boston Yanks)
2003: Carson Palmer, QB (Cincinnati)
1996: Keyshawn Johnson, WR (N.Y. Jets)
1977: Ricky Bell, RB (Tampa Bay)
1969: O.J. Simpson, RB (Buffalo)
1968: Ron Yary, T (Minnesota)
2019: Kyler Murray, QB (Arizona)
2018: Baker Mayfield, QB (Cleveland)
2010: Sam Bradford, QB (St. Louis)
1980: Billy Sims, RB (Detroit)
1976: Lee Roy Selmon, DE (Tampa Bay)
