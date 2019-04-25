Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Draft-Most No. 1 Overall Pick Colleges

April 25, 2019 8:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Auburn (5)

2011: Cam Newton, QB (Carolina)

1988: Aundray Bruce, LB (Atlanta)

1986: Bo Jackson, RB (Tampa Bay)

1965: Tucker Frederickson, RB (N.Y. Giants)

Advertisement

1961: Ken Rice, G (Buffalo)

Notre Dame (5)

1973: Walt Patulski, DE (Buffalo)

1957: Paul Hornung, HB (Green Bay)

1950: Leon Hart, E (Detroit)

1946: Frank Dancewicz, QB (Boston Yanks)

1944: Angelo Bertelli, QB (Boston Yanks)

Southern Cal (5)

2003: Carson Palmer, QB (Cincinnati)

1996: Keyshawn Johnson, WR (N.Y. Jets)

1977: Ricky Bell, RB (Tampa Bay)

1969: O.J. Simpson, RB (Buffalo)

1968: Ron Yary, T (Minnesota)

Oklahoma

2019: Kyler Murray, QB (Arizona)

2018: Baker Mayfield, QB (Cleveland)

2010: Sam Bradford, QB (St. Louis)

1980: Billy Sims, RB (Detroit)

1976: Lee Roy Selmon, DE (Tampa Bay)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.