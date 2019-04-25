NFL Draft No. 1 Selections

The first choice in the annual selection of college players by professional football with player, team, position and college:
2019 — Kyler Murray, Arizona, QB, Oklahoma.
2018 — Baker Mayfield, Cleveland, QB, Oklahoma.
2017 — Miles Garrett, Cleveland, DE, Texas A&M.
2016 — Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, QB, California.
2015 — Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, QB, Florida State.
2014 — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans, DE, South Carolina.
2013 — Eric Fisher, Kansas City, OT, Central Michigan.
2012 — Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, QB, Stanford.
2011 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB, Auburn.
2010 — Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams, QB, Oklahoma.
2009 — Matthew Stafford, Detroit, QB, Georgia.
2008 — Jake Long, Miami, OT, Michigan.
2007 — JaMarcus Russell, Oakland, QB, LSU.
2006 — Mario Williams, Houston Texans, DE, N.C. State.
2005 — Alex Smith, San Francisco, QB, Utah.
2004 — Eli Manning, San Diego, QB, Mississippi.
2003 — Carson Palmer, Cincinnati, QB, Southern Cal.
2002 — David Carr, Houston Texans, QB, Fresno State.
2001 — Michael Vick, Atlanta, QB, Virginia Tech.
2000 — Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State.
1999 — Tim Couch, Cleveland, QB, Kentucky.
1998 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB, Tennessee.
1997 — Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams, T, Ohio State.
1996 — Keyshawn Johnson, New York Jets, WR, Southern Cal.
1995 — Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati, RB, Penn State.
1994 — Dan Wilkinson, Cincinnati, DE, Ohio State.
1993 — Drew Bledsoe, New England, QB, Washington State.
1992 — Steve Emtman, Indianapolis, DE, Washington.
1991 — Russell Maryland, Dallas, DL, Miami.
1990 — Jeff George, Indianapolis, QB, Illinois.
1989 — Troy Aikman, Dallas, QB, UCLA.
1988 — Aundray Bruce, Atlanta, LB, Auburn.
1987 — Vinny Testaverde, Tampa Bay, QB, Miami.
1986 — Bo Jackson, Tampa Bay, RB, Auburn.
1985 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DT, Virginia Tech.
1984 — Irving Fryar, New England, WR, Nebraska.
1983 — John Elway, Baltimore Colts, QB, Stanford.
1982 — Kenneth Sims, New England, DT, Texas.
1981 — George Rogers, New Orleans, RB, South Carolina.
1980 — Billy Sims, Detroit, RB, Oklahoma.
1979 — Tom Cousineau, Buffalo, LB, Ohio State.
1978 — Earl Campbell, Houston Oilers, RB, Texas.
1977 — Ricky Bell, Tampa Bay, RB, Southern Cal.
1976 — Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE, Oklahoma.
1975 — Steve Bartkowski, Atlanta, QB, California.
1974 — Ed Jones, Dallas, DE, Tennessee State.
1973 — John Matuszak, Houston Oilers, DE, Tampa.
1972 — Walt Patulski, Buffalo, DE, Notre Dame.
1971 — Jim Plunkett, New England, QB, Stanford.
1970 — Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB, Louisiana Tech.
1969 — O.J. Simpson, Buffalo (AFL), RB, Southern Cal.
1968 — Ron Yary, Minnesota, T, Southern Cal.
1967 — Bubba Smith, Baltimore Colts, DT, Michigan State.
1966 — Tommy Nobis, Atlanta, LB, Texas.
1966 — Jim Grabowski, Miami (AFL), RB, Illinois.
1965 — Tucker Frederickson, N.Y. Giants, RB, Auburn.
1965 — Lawrence Elkins, Houston (AFL), WR, Baylor.
1964 — Dave Parks, San Francisco, WR, Texas Tech.
1964 — Jack Concannon, Boston (AFL), QB, Boston College.
1963 — Terry Baker, Los Angeles Rams, QB, Oregon State.
1963 — Buck Buchanan, Kansas City (AFL), DT, Grambling.
1962 — Ernie Davis, Washington, RB, Syracuse.
1962 — Roman Gabriel, Oakland (AFL), QB, N.C. State.
1961 — Tommy Mason, Minnesota, RB, Tulane.
1961 — Ken Rice, Buffalo (AFL), G, Auburn.
1960 — Billy Cannon, Los Angeles Rams, RB, LSU.
1959 — Randy Duncan, Green Bay, QB, Iowa.
1958 — King Hill, Chicago Cardinals, QB, Rice.
1957 — Paul Hornung, Green Bay, HB, Notre Dame.
1956 — Gary Glick, Pittsburgh, DB, Colorado A&M.
1955 — George Shaw, Baltimore Colts, QB, Oregon.
1954 — Bobby Garrett, Cleveland, QB, Stanford.
1953 — Harry Babcock, San Francisco, WR, Georgia.
1952 — Bill Wade, Los Angeles Rams, QB, Vanderbilt.
1951 — Kyle Rote, New York Giants, HB, SMU.
1950 — Leon Hart, Detroit, WR, Notre Dame.
1949 — Chuck Bednarik, Philadelphia, C, Pennsylvania.
1948 — Harry Gilmer, Washington, QB, Alabama.
1947 — Bob Fenimore, Chicago Bears, HB, Oklahoma A&M.
1946 — Frank Dancewicz, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.
1945 — Charley Trippi, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Georgia.
1944 — Angelo Bertelli, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.
1943 — Frank Sinkwich, Detroit, HB, Georgia.
1942 — Bill Dudley, Pittsburgh, HB, Virginia.
1941 — Tom Harmon, Chicago Bears, HB, Michigan.
1940 — George Cafego, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Tennessee.
1939 — Ki Aldrich, Chicago Cardinals, C, TCU.
1938 — Corbett Davis, Cleveland, FB, Indiana.
1937 — Sam Francis, Philadelphia, FB, Nebraska.
1936 — Jay Berwanger, Philadelphia, HB, Chicago.
