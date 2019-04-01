NHL Calendar

April 6 — Last day of regular season.
April 10 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.
May 27-June 1 — NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.
June 15 — Last possible day for Stanley Cup Final.
June 20 — NHL general managers meetings, Vancouver, British Columbia.
June 21-22 — NHL draft, Vancouver, British Columbia.
July 1 — Free agency begins noon EDT.
Oct. 26 — Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan.
