Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Calendar

April 9, 2019 9:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

April 10 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

May 27-June 1 — NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.

June 15 — Last possible day for Stanley Cup Final.

June 20 — NHL general managers meetings, Vancouver, British Columbia.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

June 21-22 — NHL draft, Vancouver, British Columbia.

July 1 — Free agency begins noon EDT.

Oct. 26 — Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.