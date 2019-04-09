NHL Draft Order

|At Rogers Arena, Vancouver
|Friday, June 21
|First Round
1. New Jersey Devils
2. New York Rangers
3. Chicago Blackhawks
4. Colorado Avalanche (from the Ottawa Senators)
5. Los Angeles Kings
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. Buffalo Sabres
8. Edmonton Oilers
9. Anaheim Ducks
10. Vancouver Canucks
11. Philadelphia Flyers
12. Minnesota Wild
13. Florida Panthers
14. Arizona Coyotes
15. Montreal Canadiens
Picks 16-31 will be determined after the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
