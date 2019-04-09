Listen Live Sports

NHL Draft Order

April 9, 2019 9:23 pm
 
At Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Friday, June 21
First Round

1. New Jersey Devils

2. New York Rangers

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Colorado Avalanche (from the Ottawa Senators)

5. Los Angeles Kings

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. Buffalo Sabres

8. Edmonton Oilers

9. Anaheim Ducks

10. Vancouver Canucks

11. Philadelphia Flyers

12. Minnesota Wild

13. Florida Panthers

14. Arizona Coyotes

15. Montreal Canadiens

Picks 16-31 will be determined after the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

