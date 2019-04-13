Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Playoff Glance

April 13, 2019 11:20 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Wednesday, April 10

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Advertisement

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Thursday, April 11

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Washington 4, Carolina 2

Calgary 4, Colorado 0, Calgary leads series 1-0

Friday, April 12

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1, Columbus leads series 2-0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders leads series 2-0

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3, St. Louis leads series 2-0

Vegas 5, San Jose 3, series tied 1-1

Saturday, April 13

Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT, Washington leads series 2-0

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT, series tied 1-1

Boston 4, Toronto 1, series tied 1-1

Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, Noon

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 15

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 18

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Friday, April 19

x-Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Colorado at Calgary, TBA

Saturday, April 20

x-Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

Dallas at Nashville, TBA

x-Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBA

Sunday, April 21

x-Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Calgary at Colorado, TBA

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBA

Monday, April 22

x-Washington at Carolina, TBA

x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-Nashville at Dallas, TBA

x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Tuesday, April 23

x-Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Colorado at Calgary, TBA

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Wednesday, April 24

x-Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-Dallas at Nashville, TBA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.