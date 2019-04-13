NHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) EASTERN CONFERENCE Columbus 2, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, April 10: Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday, April 12: Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday, April 14: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, April 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Sunday, April 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

Toronto 1, Boston 1

Thursday, April 11: Toronto 4, Boston 1

Saturday, April 13: Boston 4, Toronto 1,

Monday, April 15: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 19: Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Sunday, April 21: Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Toronto at Boston, TBA

Washington 2, Carolina 0

Thursday, April 11: Washington 4, Carolina 2

Saturday, April 13: Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Monday, April 15: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 18: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 20: Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-Monday, April 22: Washington at Carolina, TBA

x-Wednesday, April 24: Carolina at Washington, TBA

New York Islanders 2, Pittsburgh 0

Wednesday, April 10: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Friday, April 12: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

Sunday, April 14: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, Noon

Tuesday, April 16: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, April 18: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-Saturday, April 20: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Monday, April 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE Dallas 1, Nashville 1

Wednesday, April 10: Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Saturday, April 13: Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Monday, April 15: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Dallas at Nashville, TBA

x-Monday, April 22: Nashville at Dallas, TBA

x-Wednesday, April 24: Dallas at Nashville, TBA

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 0

Wednesday, April 10: St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday, April 12: St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Sunday, April 14: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, April 18: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

x-Saturday, April 20: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBA

x-Monday, April 22: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Calgary 1, Colorado 0

Thursday, April 11: Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, April 13: Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, April 15: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

x-Friday, April 19: Colorado at Calgary, TBA

x-Sunday, April 21: Calgary at Colorado, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Colorado at Calgary, TBA

San Jose 1, Vegas 1

Wednesday, April 10: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday, April 12: Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Sunday, April 14: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 18: Vegas at San Jose, TBA

x-Sunday, April 21: San Jose at Vegas, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Vegas at San Jose, TBA

