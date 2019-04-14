NHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Wednesday, April 10

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Thursday, April 11

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Washington 4, Carolina 2

Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Friday, April 12

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1, Columbus leads series 2-0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders leads series 2-0

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3, St. Louis leads series 2-0

Vegas 5, San Jose 3, series tied 1-1

Saturday, April 13

Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT, Washington leads series 2-0

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT, series tied 1-1

Boston 4, Toronto 1, series tied 1-1

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT, series tied 1-1

Sunday, April 14

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, Noon

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 15

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 18

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Friday, April 19

x-Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

Toronto at Boston, TBA

Colorado at Calgary, TBA

Saturday, April 20

x-Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

Dallas at Nashville, TBA

x-Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBA

Sunday, April 21

x-Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Calgary at Colorado, TBA

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBA

Monday, April 22

x-Washington at Carolina, TBA

x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-Nashville at Dallas, TBA

x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Tuesday, April 23

x-Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Colorado at Calgary, TBA

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Wednesday, April 24

x-Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-Dallas at Nashville, TBA

