Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Playoff Glance

April 14, 2019 9:40 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, April 10: Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday, April 12: Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday, April 14: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday, April 16: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

x-Friday, April 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Sunday, April 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

Toronto 1, Boston 1

Thursday, April 11: Toronto 4, Boston 1

Saturday, April 13: Boston 4, Toronto 1,

Monday, April 15: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17: Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 19: Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Sunday, April 21: Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Toronto at Boston, TBA

Washington 2, Carolina 0

Thursday, April 11: Washington 4, Carolina 2

Saturday, April 13: Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Monday, April 15: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 18: Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, April 20: Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-Monday, April 22: Washington at Carolina, TBA

x-Wednesday, April 24: Carolina at Washington, TBA

New York Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 0

Wednesday, April 10: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Friday, April 12: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

Sunday, April 14: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Tuesday, April 16: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, April 18: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-Saturday, April 20: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Monday, April 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas 1, Nashville 1

Wednesday, April 10: Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Saturday, April 13: Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Monday, April 15: Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17: Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Dallas at Nashville, TBA

x-Monday, April 22: Nashville at Dallas, TBA

x-Wednesday, April 24: Dallas at Nashville, TBA

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 0

Wednesday, April 10: St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday, April 12: St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Sunday, April 14: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, April 18: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

x-Saturday, April 20: Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBA

x-Monday, April 22: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Calgary 1, Colorado 1

Thursday, April 11: Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, April 13: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Monday, April 15: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17: Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19: Colorado at Calgary, TBA

x-Sunday, April 21: Calgary at Colorado, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Colorado at Calgary, TBA

San Jose 1, Vegas 1

Wednesday, April 10: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday, April 12: Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Sunday, April 14: San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16: San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 18: Vegas at San Jose, TBA

x-Sunday, April 21: San Jose at Vegas, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.