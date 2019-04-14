NHL Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Wednesday, April 10
Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 3, Nashville 2
San Jose 5, Vegas 2
Toronto 4, Boston 1
Washington 4, Carolina 2
Calgary 4, Colorado 0
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3, St. Louis leads series 2-0
Vegas 5, San Jose 3, series tied 1-1
Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT, Washington leads series 2-0
Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT, series tied 1-1
Boston 4, Toronto 1, series tied 1-1
Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT, series tied 1-1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1, Islanders lead series 3-0
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1, Columbus leads series 3-0
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA
x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA
Vegas at San Jose, TBA
x-Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA
Toronto at Boston, TBA
Colorado at Calgary, TBA
x-Carolina at Washington, TBA
x-N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
Dallas at Nashville, TBA
x-Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBA
x-Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBA
x-Boston at Toronto, TBA
x-Calgary at Colorado, TBA
x-San Jose at Vegas, TBA
x-Washington at Carolina, TBA
x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA
x-Nashville at Dallas, TBA
x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA
x-Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA
x-Toronto at Boston, TBA
x-Colorado at Calgary, TBA
x-Vegas at San Jose, TBA
x-Carolina at Washington, TBA
x-Dallas at Nashville, TBA
