NHL Playoff Glance

April 16, 2019 9:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Wednesday, April 10

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Thursday, April 11

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Washington 4, Carolina 2

Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Friday, April 12

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Saturday, April 13

Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Sunday, April 14

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1, Islanders lead series 3-0

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3, St. Louis leads series 2-1

Vegas 6, San Jose 3, Vegas leads series 2-1

Monday, April 15

Toronto 3, Boston 2, Toronto leads series 2-1

Carolina 5, Washington 0, Washington leads series 2-1

Nashville 3, Dallas 2, Nashville leads series 2-1

Colorado 6, Calgary 2, Colorado leads series 2-1

Tuesday, April 16

Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3, Columbus wins series 4-0

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 18

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Friday, April 19

Toronto at Boston, TBA

Colorado at Calgary, TBA

Saturday, April 20

Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

Dallas at Nashville, TBA

x-Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBA

Sunday, April 21

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Calgary at Colorado, TBA

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBA

Monday, April 22

x-Washington at Carolina, TBA

x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-Nashville at Dallas, TBA

x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Tuesday, April 23

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Colorado at Calgary, TBA

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Wednesday, April 24

x-Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-Dallas at Nashville, TBA

