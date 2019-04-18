NHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Wednesday, April 10

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Thursday, April 11

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Washington 4, Carolina 2

Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Friday, April 12

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Saturday, April 13

Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Sunday, April 14

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3

Vegas 6, San Jose 3

Monday, April 15

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Carolina 5, Washington 0, Washington leads series 2-1

Nashville 3, Dallas 2

Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Tuesday, April 16

Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3, Columbus wins series 4-0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-0

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT, series tied 2-2

vegas 5, San Jose 0, Vegas leads series 3-1

Wednesday, April 17

Boston 6, Toronto 4, series tied 2-2

Dallas 5, Nashville 1, series tied 2-2

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT, Colorado leads series 3-1

Thursday, April 18

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Dallas at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Calgary at Colorado, TBA

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBA

Monday, April 22

x-Washington at Carolina, TBA

Nashville at Dallas, TBA

x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Tuesday, April 23

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Colorado at Calgary, TBA

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Wednesday, April 24

x-Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-Dallas at Nashville, TBA

