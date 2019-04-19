NHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) EASTERN CONFERENCE Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, April 10: Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday, April 12: Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday, April 14: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday, April 16: Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3

Advertisement

Toronto 2, Boston 2

Thursday, April 11: Toronto 4, Boston 1

Saturday, April 13: Boston 4, Toronto 1,

Monday, April 15: Toronto 3, Boston 2

Wednesday, April 17: Boston 6, Toronto 4

Friday, April 19: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 21: Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Toronto at Boston, TBA

Washington 2, Carolina 2

Thursday, April 11: Washington 4, Carolina 2

Saturday, April 13: Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Monday, April 15: Carolina 5, Washington 0

Thursday, April 18: Carolina 2, Washington 1

Saturday, April 20: Carolina at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday, April 22: Washington at Carolina, TBA

x-Wednesday, April 24: Carolina at Washington, TBA

New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 0

Wednesday, April 10: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Friday, April 12: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

Sunday, April 14: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Tuesday, April 16: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE Nashville 2, Dallas 2

Wednesday, April 10: Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Saturday, April 13: Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Monday, April 15: Nashville 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday, April 17: Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Saturday, April 20: Dallas at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Monday, April 22: Nashville at Dallas, TBA

x-Wednesday, April 24: Dallas at Nashville, TBA

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

Wednesday, April 10: St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday, April 12: St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Sunday, April 14: Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3

Tuesday, April 16: Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Thursday, April 18: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday, April 20: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, April 22: St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Colorado 3, Calgary 1

Thursday, April 11: Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, April 13: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Monday, April 15: Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Wednesday, April 17: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Friday, April 19: Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, April 21: Calgary at Colorado, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Colorado at Calgary, TBA

Vegas 3, San Jose 2

Wednesday, April 10: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday, April 12: Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Sunday, April 14: Vegas 6, San Jose 3

Tuesday, April 16: Vegas 5, San Jose 0

Thursday, April 18: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Sunday, April 21: San Jose at Vegas, TBA

x-Tuesday, April 23: Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.