NHL Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Wednesday, April 10
Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 3, Nashville 2
San Jose 5, Vegas 2
Toronto 4, Boston 1
Washington 4, Carolina 2
Calgary 4, Colorado 0
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3
Vegas 5, San Jose 3
Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT
Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT
Boston 4, Toronto 1
Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1
Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3
Vegas 6, San Jose 3
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Carolina 5, Washington 0
Nashville 3, Dallas 2
Colorado 6, Calgary 2
Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3, Columbus wins series 4-0
N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-0
Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT
Vegas 5, San Jose 0
Boston 6, Toronto 4
Dallas 5, Nashville 1
Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT
Carolina 2, Washington 1
St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2
San Jose 5, Vegas 2
Toronto 2, Boston 1
Colorado 5, Calgary 1, Colorado wins series 4-1
Dallas 5, Nashville 3, Dallas leads series 3-2
St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, St. Louis wins series 4-2
Washington 6, Carolina 0, Washington leads series 3-2
Boston 4, Toronto 2, series tied 3-3
San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT, series tied 3-3
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
x-Carolina at Washington, TBA
x-Dallas at Nashville, TBA
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.