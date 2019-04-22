Listen Live Sports

NHL Playoff Glance

April 22, 2019
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Wednesday, April 10

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Thursday, April 11

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Washington 4, Carolina 2

Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Friday, April 12

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Saturday, April 13

Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Sunday, April 14

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3

Vegas 6, San Jose 3

Monday, April 15

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Carolina 5, Washington 0

Nashville 3, Dallas 2

Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Tuesday, April 16

Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3, Columbus wins series 4-0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-0

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Vegas 5, San Jose 0

Wednesday, April 17

Boston 6, Toronto 4

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Thursday, April 18

Carolina 2, Washington 1

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday, April 19

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 1, Colorado wins series 4-1

Saturday, April 20

Dallas 5, Nashville 3, Dallas leads series 3-2

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, St. Louis wins series 4-2

Washington 6, Carolina 0

Sunday, April 21

Boston 4, Toronto 2, series tied 3-3

San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT, series tied 3-3

Monday, April 22

Carolina 5, Washington 2, series tied 3-3

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-Dallas at Nashville, TBA

