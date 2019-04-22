Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Playoff Glance

April 22, 2019 9:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, April 10: Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday, April 12: Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday, April 14: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday, April 16: Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3

Advertisement
Toronto 3, Boston 3

Thursday, April 11: Toronto 4, Boston 1

Saturday, April 13: Boston 4, Toronto 1,

Monday, April 15: Toronto 3, Boston 2

Wednesday, April 17: Boston 6, Toronto 4

Friday, April 19: Toronto 2, Boston 1

Sunday, April 21: Boston 4, Toronto 2

Tuesday, April 23: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington 3, Carolina 3

Thursday, April 11: Washington 4, Carolina 2

Saturday, April 13: Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Monday, April 15: Carolina 5, Washington 0

Thursday, April 18: Carolina 2, Washington 1

Saturday, April 20: Washington 6, Carolina 0

Monday, April 22: Carolina 5, Washington 2

Wednesday, April 24: Carolina at Washington, TBA

New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 0

Wednesday, April 10: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Friday, April 12: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

Sunday, April 14: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Tuesday, April 16: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Wednesday, April 10: Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Saturday, April 13: Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Monday, April 15: Nashville 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday, April 17: Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Saturday, April 20: Dallas 5, Nashville 3

Monday, April 22: Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, April 24: Dallas at Nashville, TBA

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 2

Wednesday, April 10: St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday, April 12: St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Sunday, April 14: Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3

Tuesday, April 16: Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Thursday, April 18: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday, April 20: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

Colorado 4, Calgary 1

Thursday, April 11: Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, April 13: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Monday, April 15: Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Wednesday, April 17: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Friday, April 19: Colorado 5, Calgary 1

Vegas 3, San Jose 3

Wednesday, April 10: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday, April 12: Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Sunday, April 14: Vegas 6, San Jose 3

Tuesday, April 16: Vegas 5, San Jose 0

Thursday, April 18: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Sunday, April 21: San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT

Tuesday, April 23: Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.