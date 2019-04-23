Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Playoff Glance

April 23, 2019 9:45 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Wednesday, April 10

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Advertisement

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Thursday, April 11

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Washington 4, Carolina 2

Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Friday, April 12

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Saturday, April 13

Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Sunday, April 14

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3

Vegas 6, San Jose 3

Monday, April 15

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Carolina 5, Washington 0

Nashville 3, Dallas 2

Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Tuesday, April 16

Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3, Columbus wins series 4-0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders wins series 4-0

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Vegas 5, San Jose 0

Wednesday, April 17

Boston 6, Toronto 4

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Thursday, April 18

Carolina 2, Washington 1

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday, April 19

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 1, Colorado wins series 4-1

Saturday, April 20

Dallas 5, Nashville 3

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, St. Louis wins series 4-2

Washington 6, Carolina 0

Sunday, April 21

Boston 4, Toronto 2

San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT, series tied 3-3

Monday, April 22

Carolina 5, Washington 2, series tied 3-3

Dallas 2, Nashville 1, OT, Dallas wins series 4-2

Tuesday, April 23

Boston 5, Toronto 1, Boston wins series 4-3

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.