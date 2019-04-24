Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Playoff Glance

April 24, 2019 1:23 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, April 10: Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday, April 12: Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday, April 14: Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday, April 16: Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3

Advertisement
Boston 4, Toronto 3

Thursday, April 11: Toronto 4, Boston 1

Saturday, April 13: Boston 4, Toronto 1,

Monday, April 15: Toronto 3, Boston 2

Wednesday, April 17: Boston 6, Toronto 4

Friday, April 19: Toronto 2, Boston 1

Sunday, April 21: Boston 4, Toronto 2

Tuesday, April 23: Boston 5, Toronto 1

Washington 3, Carolina 3

Thursday, April 11: Washington 4, Carolina 2

Saturday, April 13: Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT

Monday, April 15: Carolina 5, Washington 0

Thursday, April 18: Carolina 2, Washington 1

Saturday, April 20: Washington 6, Carolina 0

Monday, April 22: Carolina 5, Washington 2

Wednesday, April 24: Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 0

Wednesday, April 10: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Friday, April 12: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

Sunday, April 14: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Tuesday, April 16: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Wednesday, April 10: Dallas 3, Nashville 2

Saturday, April 13: Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT

Monday, April 15: Nashville 3, Dallas 2

Wednesday, April 17: Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Saturday, April 20: Dallas 5, Nashville 3

Monday, April 22: Dallas 2, Nashville 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 2

Wednesday, April 10: St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday, April 12: St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3

Sunday, April 14: Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3

Tuesday, April 16: Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Thursday, April 18: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday, April 20: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2

Colorado 4, Calgary 1

Thursday, April 11: Calgary 4, Colorado 0

Saturday, April 13: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Monday, April 15: Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Wednesday, April 17: Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT

Friday, April 19: Colorado 5, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, Vegas 3

Wednesday, April 10: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Friday, April 12: Vegas 5, San Jose 3

Sunday, April 14: Vegas 6, San Jose 3

Tuesday, April 16: Vegas 5, San Jose 0

Thursday, April 18: San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Sunday, April 21: San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT

Tuesday, April 23: San Jose 5, Vegas 4, OT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Columbus vs. Boston

Thursday, April 25: Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Rest of series TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE
SEMIFINALS
Dallas vs. St. Louis

Thursday, April 25: Dallas at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Rest of series TBD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.