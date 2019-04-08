Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NHL Playoff Glance

April 8, 2019 9:41 pm
 
All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Wednesday, April 10

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Carolina at Washington, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, Noon

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 15

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 18

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Friday, April 19

x-Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Colorado at Calgary, TBA

Saturday, April 20

x-Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

x-Dallas at Nashville, TBA

x-Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBA

Sunday, April 21

x-Tampa Bay at Columbus, TBA

x-Boston at Toronto, TBA

x-Calgary at Colorado, TBA

x-San Jose at Vegas, TBA

Monday, April 22

x-Washington at Carolina, TBA

x-Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

x-Nashville at Dallas, TBA

x-St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Tuesday, April 23

x-Columbus at Tampa Bay, TBA

x-Toronto at Boston, TBA

x-Colorado at Calgary, TBA

x-Vegas at San Jose, TBA

Wednesday, April 24

x-Carolina at Washington, TBA

x-Dallas at Nashville, TBA

