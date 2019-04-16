Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NHL Presidents’ Cup Fared

April 16, 2019
 
Teams that finished with the most points (best record) during the NHL regular season and how they fared on the postseason:

2019 Tampa Bay Lightning 62-16-4 128 Lost First Round
2018 Nashville Predators 53-18-11 117 Lost Second Round
2017 Washington Capitals 55-19-8 118 Lost Second Round
2016 Washington Capitals 56-18-8 120 Lost Second Round
2015 New York Rangers 53-22-7 113 Lost Conference Final
2014 Boston Bruins 54-19-9 117 Lost Second Round
2013 x-Chicago Blackhawks 36-7-5 77 Won Stanley Cup
2012 Vancouver Canucks 51-22-9 111 Lost First Round
2011 Vancouver Canucks 54-19-9 117 Lost Stanley Cup Final
2010 Washington Capitals 54-15-13 121 Lost First Round
2009 San Jose Sharks 53-18-11 117 Lost First Round
2008 Detroit Red Wings 54-21-7 115 Won Stanley Cup
2007 Buffalo Sabres 53-22-7 113 Lost Conference Final
2006 Detroit Red Wings 58-16-8 124 Lost First Round
2004 Detroit Red Wings 48-21-11-2 109 Lost Second Round
2003 Ottawa Senators 52-21-8-1 113 Lost Conference Final
2002 Detroit Red Wings 51-17-10-4 116 Won Stanley Cup
2001 Colorado Avalanche 52-16-10-4 118 Won Stanley Cup
2000 St. Louis Blues 51-19-11-1 114 Lost First Round
1999 Dallas Stars 51-19-12 114 Won Stanley Cup
1998 Dallas Stars 49-22-11 109 Lost Stanley Cup Final
1997 Colorado Avalanche 49-24-9 107 Lost Conference Final
1996 Detroit Red Wings 62-13-7 131 Lost Conference Final
1995 x-Detroit Red Wings 33-11-4 70 Lost Stanley Cup Final
1994 New York Rangers 52-24-8 112 Won Stanley Cup
1993 Pittsburgh Penguins 56-21-7 119 Lost Second Round
1992 New York Rangers 50-25-5 105 Lost Second Round
1991 Chicago Blackhawks 49-23-8 106 Lost First Round
1990 Boston Bruins 46-25-9 101 Lost Stanley Cup Final
1989 Calgary Flames 54-17-9 117 Won Stanley Cup
1988 Calgary Flames 48-23-9 105 Lost Second Round
1987 Edmonton Oilers 50-24-6 106 Won Stanley Cup
1986 Edmonton Oilers 56-17-7 119 Lost Second Round

x-48 games played due to lockout

Stanley Cup Winners: 8

Lost Stanley Cup Final: 4

Lost Conference Finals: 5

Lost Second Round: 9

Lost First Round: 6

