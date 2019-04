By The Associated Press

1991 Chicago Blackhawks lost to Minnesota 4-2

2000 St. Louis Blues lost to San Jose 4-3

2006 Detroit Red Wings lost to Edmonton 4-2

2009 San Jose Sharks lost to Anaheim 4-2

2010 Washington Capitals lost to Montreal 4-3

2012 Vancouver Canucks lost to Los Angeles 4-1

2019 Tampa Bay Lighnting lost to Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0

