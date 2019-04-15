NHL Presidents’ Cup Fared

Teams that finished with the most points (best record) during the NHL regular season and how they fared on the postseason:

2019 Tampa Bay Lightning 62-16-4 128 TBD 2018 Nashville Predators 53-18-11 117 Lost Second Round 2017 Washington Capitals 55-19-8 118 Lost Second Round 2016 Washington Capitals 56-18-8 120 Lost Second Round 2015 New York Rangers 53-22-7 113 Lost Conference Final 2014 Boston Bruins 54-19-9 117 Lost Second Round 2013 x-Chicago Blackhawks 36-7-5 77 Won Stanley Cup 2012 Vancouver Canucks 51-22-9 111 Lost First Round 2011 Vancouver Canucks 54-19-9 117 Lost Stanley Cup Final 2010 Washington Capitals 54-15-13 121 Lost First Round 2009 San Jose Sharks 53-18-11 117 Lost First Round 2008 Detroit Red Wings 54-21-7 115 Won Stanley Cup 2007 Buffalo Sabres 53-22-7 113 Lost Conference Final 2006 Detroit Red Wings 58-16-8 124 Lost First Round 2004 Detroit Red Wings 48-21-11-2 109 Lost Second Round 2003 Ottawa Senators 52-21-8-1 113 Lost Conference Final 2002 Detroit Red Wings 51-17-10-4 116 Won Stanley Cup 2001 Colorado Avalanche 52-16-10-4 118 Won Stanley Cup 2000 St. Louis Blues 51-19-11-1 114 Lost First Round 1999 Dallas Stars 51-19-12 114 Won Stanley Cup 1998 Dallas Stars 49-22-11 109 Lost Stanley Cup Final 1997 Colorado Avalanche 49-24-9 107 Lost Conference Final 1996 Detroit Red Wings 62-13-7 131 Lost Conference Final 1995 x-Detroit Red Wings 33-11-4 70 Lost Stanley Cup Final 1994 New York Rangers 52-24-8 112 Won Stanley Cup 1993 Pittsburgh Penguins 56-21-7 119 Lost Second Round 1992 New York Rangers 50-25-5 105 Lost Second Round 1991 Chicago Blackhawks 49-23-8 106 Lost First Round 1990 Boston Bruins 46-25-9 101 Lost Stanley Cup Final 1989 Calgary Flames 54-17-9 117 Won Stanley Cup 1988 Calgary Flames 48-23-9 105 Lost Second Round 1987 Edmonton Oilers 50-24-6 106 Won Stanley Cup 1986 Edmonton Oilers 56-17-7 119 Lost Second Round

x-48 games played due to lockout

Stanley Cup Winners: 8

Lost Stanley Cup Final: 4

Lost Conference Finals: 5

Lost Second Round: 9

Lost First Round: 6

