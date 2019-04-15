NHL Presidents’ Cup Fared

Teams that finished with the most points (best record) during the NHL regular season and how they fared on the postseason:
|2019 Tampa Bay Lightning
|62-16-4
|128
|TBD
|2018 Nashville Predators
|53-18-11
|117
|Lost
|Second
|Round
|2017 Washington Capitals
|55-19-8
|118
|Lost
|Second
|Round
|2016 Washington Capitals
|56-18-8
|120
|Lost
|Second
|Round
|2015 New York Rangers
|53-22-7
|113
|Lost
|Conference
|Final
|2014 Boston Bruins
|54-19-9
|117
|Lost
|Second
|Round
|2013 x-Chicago Blackhawks
|36-7-5
|77
|Won
|Stanley
|Cup
|2012 Vancouver Canucks
|51-22-9
|111
|Lost
|First
|Round
|2011 Vancouver Canucks
|54-19-9
|117
|Lost
|Stanley
|Cup
|Final
|2010 Washington Capitals
|54-15-13
|121
|Lost
|First
|Round
|2009 San Jose Sharks
|53-18-11
|117
|Lost
|First
|Round
|2008 Detroit Red Wings
|54-21-7
|115
|Won
|Stanley
|Cup
|2007 Buffalo Sabres
|53-22-7
|113
|Lost
|Conference
|Final
|2006 Detroit Red Wings
|58-16-8
|124
|Lost
|First
|Round
|2004 Detroit Red Wings
|48-21-11-2
|109
|Lost
|Second
|Round
|2003 Ottawa Senators
|52-21-8-1
|113
|Lost
|Conference
|Final
|2002 Detroit Red Wings
|51-17-10-4
|116
|Won
|Stanley
|Cup
|2001 Colorado Avalanche
|52-16-10-4
|118
|Won
|Stanley
|Cup
|2000 St. Louis Blues
|51-19-11-1
|114
|Lost
|First
|Round
|1999 Dallas Stars
|51-19-12
|114
|Won
|Stanley
|Cup
|1998 Dallas Stars
|49-22-11
|109
|Lost
|Stanley
|Cup
|Final
|1997 Colorado Avalanche
|49-24-9
|107
|Lost
|Conference
|Final
|1996 Detroit Red Wings
|62-13-7
|131
|Lost
|Conference
|Final
|1995 x-Detroit Red Wings
|33-11-4
|70
|Lost
|Stanley
|Cup
|Final
|1994 New York Rangers
|52-24-8
|112
|Won
|Stanley
|Cup
|1993 Pittsburgh Penguins
|56-21-7
|119
|Lost
|Second
|Round
|1992 New York Rangers
|50-25-5
|105
|Lost
|Second
|Round
|1991 Chicago Blackhawks
|49-23-8
|106
|Lost
|First
|Round
|1990 Boston Bruins
|46-25-9
|101
|Lost
|Stanley
|Cup
|Final
|1989 Calgary Flames
|54-17-9
|117
|Won
|Stanley
|Cup
|1988 Calgary Flames
|48-23-9
|105
|Lost
|Second
|Round
|1987 Edmonton Oilers
|50-24-6
|106
|Won
|Stanley
|Cup
|1986 Edmonton Oilers
|56-17-7
|119
|Lost
|Second
|Round
x-48 games played due to lockout
Stanley Cup Winners: 8
Lost Stanley Cup Final: 4
Lost Conference Finals: 5
Lost Second Round: 9
Lost First Round: 6
