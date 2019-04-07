NHRA Results

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas Final Finish Order Top Fuel

1. Mike Salinas. 2. Brittany Force. 3. Doug Kalitta. 4. Clay Millican. 5. Steve Torrence. 6. Billy Torrence. 7. Terry Totten. 8. Richie Crampton. 9. Terry McMillen. 10. Scott Palmer. 11. Antron Brown. 12. Leah Pritchett. 13. Cameron Ferre. 14. Steven Chrisman. 15. Austin Prock.

Funny Car

1. J.R. Todd. 2. Tommy Johnson Jr.. 3. Jack Beckman. 4. Tim Wilkerson. 5. Matt Hagan. 6. John Force. 7. Ron Capps. 8. Jeff Diehl. 9. Cruz Pedregon. 10. Gary Densham. 11. Bob Tasca III. 12. Shawn Langdon. 13. Phil Burkart. 14. Terry Haddock. 15. Robert Hight. 16. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock

1. Bo Butner. 2. Matt Hartford. 3. Jason Line. 4. Greg Anderson. 5. Chris McGaha. 6. Alex Laughlin. 7. Jeff Isbell. 8. Erica Enders. 9. Steve Graham. 10. Alan Prusiensky. 11. Shane Tucker. 12. Joey Grose. 13. Jeg Coughlin. 14. Rodger Brogdon. 15. Fernando Cuadra. 16. Deric Kramer.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Hector Arana Jr. 2. Matt Smith. 3. Eddie Krawiec. 4. Andrew Hines. 5. Karen Stoffer. 6. Hector Arana. 7. Jerry Savoie. 8. Angie Smith. 9. Angelle Sampey. 10. Steve Johnson. 11. Joey Gladstone. 12. Cory Reed. 13. Ryan Oehler. 14. Kelly Clontz. 15. Jim Underdahl. 16. Freddie Camarena.

Final Results

Top Fuel_Mike Salinas, 3.801 seconds, 330.39 mph def. Brittany Force, 3.810 seconds, 321.42 mph and Doug Kalitta, 4.333 seconds, 193.74 mph and Clay Millican, 4.350 seconds, 264.23 mph.

Funny Car_J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.970, 319.07 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.975, 313.29 and Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.370, 213.16 and Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.401, 205.35.

Pro Stock_Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.677, 206.67 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.667, 206.51 and Jason Line, Camaro, 6.674, 206.99 and Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.655, 207.94.

Pro Stock Motorcycle_Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.907, 195.79 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.903, 197.02 and Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, foul and Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, broke.

Top Alcohol Dragster_Jackie Fricke, 5.319, 267.32 def. Joey Severance, 5.286, 273.94.

Top Alcohol Funny Car_Chris Marshall, Chevy Camaro, 5.709, 263.05 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 6.155, 261.93.

Competition Eliminator_Doug Lambeck, Pontiac Sunfire, 8.507, 146.05 def. Josh Lee, Bantam roadster, 9.371, 110.46.

Super Stock_Anthony Bertozzi, Pontiac Grand Am, 9.214, 142.45 def. Don Thomas, Grand Am, 10.602, 123.86.

Stock Eliminator_Justin Jerome, Plymouth Duster, 10.818, 120.11 def. Ryan Mangus, Chevy Camaro, 10.858, 120.01.

Super Comp_Marko Perivolaris, Dragster, 9.038, 181.01 def. Luke Bogacki, Dragster, 9.026, 175.73.

Super Gas_Tanner Hiatt, Chevy Corvette, 10.056, 147.58 def. Steve Williams, Corvette, 10.067, 160.73.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com_Andy Spiegel, Dragster, 6.736, 192.80 def. Robert Tehle, Dragster, 6.184, 227.08.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com_Doug Crumlich, Chevy Corvette, 7.031, 194.49 def. Jeff Gillette, Pontiac GTO, 6.963, 198.03.

Round-by-round Top Fuel

Round One_Clay Millican, 3.777, 328.14 and Terry Totten, 4.053, 301.54 def. Leah Pritchett, 6.768, 114.02 and Austin Prock, 20.242, 40.84. Brittany Force, 3.731, 320.74 and Richie Crampton, 3.769, 316.23 def. Scott Palmer, 3.798, 326.24 and Cameron Ferre, 3.998, 299.00. Steve Torrence, 3.729, 324.67 and Doug Kalitta, 3.780, 320.51 def. Terry McMillen, 3.770, 323.81 and Steven Chrisman, 6.102, 86.90. Mike Salinas, 3.747, 328.86 and Billy Torrence, 3.966, 271.95 def. Antron Brown, 4.072, 237.75.

Semifinals_Salinas, 3.769, 325.45 and Millican, 3.793, 316.45 def. B. Torrence, 3.817, 319.22 and Totten, 4.157, 247.70. Force, 3.769, 318.99 and Kalitta, 3.790, 320.81 def. S. Torrence, 3.783, 323.89 and Crampton, 4.903, 147.68.

Final_Salinas, 3.801, 330.39 def. Force, 3.810, 321.42, Kalitta, 4.333, 193.74 and Millican, 4.350, 264.23.

Funny Car

Round One_Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.891, 325.69 and Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.223, 264.23 def. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.538, 173.47 and Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.524, 186.30. Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.234, 229.27 and Ron Capps, Charger, 4.280, 265.06 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.332, 268.65 and Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.302, 289.88. John Force, Camaro, 3.916, 329.67 and Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.958, 322.88 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.981, 322.19 and Phil Burkart, Charger, 4.172, 263.56. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.073, 288.03 and J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.349, 210.31 def. Gary Densham, Mustang, 4.330, 223.62 and Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.832, 168.14.

Semifinals_Wilkerson, 3.996, 312.21 and Todd, 4.030, 314.24 def. Hagan, 4.017, 303.57 and Diehl, 5.727, 122.73. Johnson Jr., 3.994, 315.93 and Beckman, 4.010, 318.32 def. Force, 4.025, 321.81 and Capps, 4.037, 315.05.

Final_Todd, 3.970, 319.07 def. Johnson Jr., 3.975, 313.29, Beckman, 4.370, 213.16 and Wilkerson, 4.401, 205.35.

Pro Stock

Round One_Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.658, 206.73 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.687, 206.04 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.733, 203.06 and Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 10.559, 86.44. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.661, 206.04 and Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.692, 207.78 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.697, 206.51 and Joey Grose, Camaro, 6.712, 205.16. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.651, 205.72 and Jason Line, Camaro, 6.672, 206.83 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.721, 203.86 and Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.849, 171.25. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.639, 206.92 and Jeff Isbell, Ford Mustang, 6.851, 202.85 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, broke and Deric Kramer, Camaro, broke.

Semifinals_Line, 6.680, 207.02 and Anderson, 6.689, 207.88 def. Laughlin, 6.694, 205.88 and Enders, 7.071, 204.05. Butner, 6.665, 207.02 and Hartford, 6.674, 206.48 def. McGaha, 6.672, 206.64 and Isbell, 6.801, 203.77.

Final_Butner, 6.677, 206.67 def. Hartford, 6.667, 206.51, Line, 6.674, 206.99 and Anderson, 6.655, 207.94.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Round One_Karen Stoffer, Suzuki TL, 6.942, 193.21 and Andrew Hines, Harley Street Rod, 6.901, 195.51 def. Joey Gladstone, EBR, 6.999, 191.38 and Jim Underdahl, Suzuki GS, 7.064, 192.22. Eddie Krawiec, Street Rod, 6.903, 195.48 and Jerry Savoie, TL, 6.944, 191.81 def. Cory Reed, EBR, 7.127, 191.27 and Freddie Camarena, Suzuki GSXR, 7.355, 180.02. Hector Arana, EBR, 6.917, 196.39 and Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.891, 195.62 def. Steve Johnson, TL, 6.978, 189.98 and Kelly Clontz, TL, 7.009, 191.95. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.886, 197.31 and Angie Smith, EBR, 7.012, 193.18 def. Angelle Sampey, Street Rod, 6.970, 193.65 and Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.980, 195.39.

Semifinals_Krawiec, 6.924, 194.46 and Arana Jr, 6.915, 195.62 def. Arana, 6.995, 195.76 and Savoie, 6.985, 192.38. Hines, 6.902, 195.19 and M. Smith, 6.919, 196.22 def. Stoffer, 6.942, 192.80 and A. Smith, 6.995, 194.55.

Final_Arana Jr, 6.907, 195.79 def. M. Smith, 6.903, 197.02, Krawiec, foul and Hines, broke.

Point Standings Through 4-of-24 Events Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 319. 2. Mike Salinas, 286. 3. Steve Torrence, 256. 4. Leah Pritchett, 244. 5. Richie Crampton, 233. 6. (tie) Clay Millican, 231. Billy Torrence, 231. 8. Brittany Force, 224. 9. Terry McMillen, 198. 10. Antron Brown, 184.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 363. 2. Jack Beckman, 297. 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., 283. 4. J.R. Todd, 280. 5. Matt Hagan, 271. 6. John Force, 258. 7. Tim Wilkerson, 246. 8. Ron Capps, 205. 9. Bob Tasca III, 198. 10. Cruz Pedregon, 179.

Pro Stock

1. Bo Butner, 425. 2. Alex Laughlin, 285. 3. Matt Hartford, 284. 4. Jason Line, 261. 5. Erica Enders, 239. 6. Jeg Coughlin, 225. 7. Rodger Brogdon, 220. 8. Greg Anderson, 208. 9. Deric Kramer, 199. 10. Chris McGaha, 189.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Andrew Hines, 201. 2. Hector Arana Jr, 198. 3. Eddie Krawiec, 188. 4. Matt Smith, 170. 5. Jerry Savoie, 105. 6. Joey Gladstone, 103. 7. Karen Stoffer, 88. 8. Ryan Oehler, 87. 9. (tie) Hector Arana, 85. Jim Underdahl, 85.

