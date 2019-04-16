Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for April 8-14

April 16, 2019 2:30 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 8-14. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship: Virginia vs. Texas Tech, CBS, 19.72 million.

2. “NCIS,” CBS, 11.82 million.

3. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 11.76 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.72 million.

5. “The Code,” CBS, 8.14 million.

6. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.09 million.

7. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.62 million.

8. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.6 million.

9. “NCAA Basketball Pre-Game Show,” CBS, 7.47 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.32 million.

11. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.26 million.

12. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.98 million.

13. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 6.92 million.

14. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.87 million.

15. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.83 million.

16. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.82 million.

17. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 6.79 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.7 million.

19. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 6.5 million.

20. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.15 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

