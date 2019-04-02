Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for March 25-31

April 2, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 25-31. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 12.59 million.

2. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.19 million.

3. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: Purdue vs. Virginia, TBS, 10.49 million.

Advertisement

4. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: Virginia Tech vs. Duke, CBS, 10.07 million.

5. “FBI,” CBS, 9.13 million.

6. “The Voice,” NBC, 9.01 million.

7. “College Basketball Studio Show,” TBS, 8.83 million.

8. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.28 million.

9. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.16 million.

10. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.76 million.

11. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga, TBS, 7.72 million.

12. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.64 million.

13. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 7.5 million.

14. “NCAA Post-Game Show,” TBS, 7.41 million.

15. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7.38 million.

16. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.28 million.

17. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.19 million.

18. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.02 million.

19. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: Florida St. vs. Gonzaga, CBS, 6.5 million.

20. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 6.45 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.