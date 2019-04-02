Nielsen’s top programs for March 25-31

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 25-31. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 12.59 million.

2. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.19 million.

3. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: Purdue vs. Virginia, TBS, 10.49 million.

4. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: Virginia Tech vs. Duke, CBS, 10.07 million.

5. “FBI,” CBS, 9.13 million.

6. “The Voice,” NBC, 9.01 million.

7. “College Basketball Studio Show,” TBS, 8.83 million.

8. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.28 million.

9. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.16 million.

10. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.76 million.

11. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga, TBS, 7.72 million.

12. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.64 million.

13. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 7.5 million.

14. “NCAA Post-Game Show,” TBS, 7.41 million.

15. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7.38 million.

16. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.28 million.

17. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.19 million.

18. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.02 million.

19. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: Florida St. vs. Gonzaga, CBS, 6.5 million.

20. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 6.45 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

