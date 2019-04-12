Listen Live Sports

No consequences after Bayern teammates fight in training

April 12, 2019 10:32 am
 
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac says Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman will not be punished after the teammates fought in training.

The players threw punches at each other on Thursday, but Kovac tried to downplay the fight on Friday ahead of the team’s trip to Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Kovac says the players “apologized for their behavior” after “it came to fisticuffs” between them.

The Bayern coach says he talked to both and “there is no fine because the boys were reasonable” and joked that “you can also see it positively – we’re alive.”

Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s leading scorer with 21 goals in 27 appearances this season, while Coman has three goals in 15 league appearances.

Bayern leads Borussia Dortmund by one point with six matches remaining.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

