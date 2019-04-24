Listen Live Sports

No more champagne for FA Cup winners

April 24, 2019 7:45 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Champagne is off the menu for English soccer.

The FA Cup winners will no longer be handed bottles of bubbly to celebrate at Wembley Stadium. Instead, the English Football Association will provide a non-alcohol champagne imitation at its competitions.

The FA says “this is to ensure that we are as inclusive as possible to players and communities who may be prohibited from alcohol, as well as any players who are under 18.”

The Premier League has already stopped handing out champagne to man of the match winners, having encountered situations were Muslim players were being presented with alcohol.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

