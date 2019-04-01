Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Carolina freshman Nassir Little declares for NBA draft

April 1, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Nassir Little is entering the NBA draft.

Little announced his decision on social media Monday, saying he was “ready now to put everything I have into being the best player I can be at the next level.”

The 6-foot-6 Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds as the top reserve for a No. 1-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament. It is unclear if he has signed with an agent. Little came on late with a team-best 39 points through the first two tournament wins but was limited to 13 minutes due to illness in Friday’s Sweet 16 loss to Auburn.

Little is projected as a first-round pick who showed athleticism, the ability to hit the boards and convert at the foul line.

Advertisement

In a statement, UNC coach Roy Williams called Little “a complete pleasure to coach.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.