Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Carolina headlines 2020 Maui Invitational field

April 4, 2019 3:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — North Carolina is returning to headline another strong Maui Invitational field in 2020.

The Tar Heels will be joined at the Lahaina Civic Center by Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.

North Carolina won the Maui title in 2016 before going on to win the national championship. Providence won the inaugural Maui Invitational in 1984.

The field has combined for 13 national championships and 39 Final Four berths.

Advertisement

Host Chaminade will not be in the 2020 field. The Silverswords are in the 2019 field after switching to every other year in the bracket.

Auburn is in this year’s Final Four after playing in Maui last November. Gonzaga won the 2018 title.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.