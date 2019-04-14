Listen Live Sports

Northern Kentucky’s Brannen takes Cincinnati coaching job

April 14, 2019 4:50 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — John Brannen has been hired as Cincinnati’s coach after leading Northern Kentucky to two NCAA Tournament appearances in the last three years.

The Bearcats announced Brannen’s hiring Sunday and said he would be introduced Monday at Fifth Third Arena.

Brannen replaces Mick Cronin, who left Cincinnati for the UCLA job.

Brannen guided Northern Kentucky to the 2017 and 2019 NCAA Tournaments, as well as the 2018 NIT. The Norse went 81-51 in Brannen’s four seasons, winning two Horizon League regular-season titles and a pair of conference tournament championships.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

