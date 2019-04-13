Listen Live Sports

Novillo scores 1st MLS goal in Montreal’s 1-0 win vs Crew

April 13, 2019 4:28 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Harry Novillo scored his first MLS goal to lead Montreal to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in the home opener on Saturday.

Evan Bush made five saves for his third consecutive shutout for the Impact (3-2-2), who are unbeaten in their last three games.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen made six saves for the Crew (4-2-1), who began the day atop the Eastern Conference.

After starting the season with six consecutive road games, Montreal played its first match at Saputo Stadium before 18,634 fans.

Novillo scored his first goal in the 55th minute. Maxi Urruti fed the Frenchman for the strike from 18 yards out. Urruti leads Montreal with three assists this season.

